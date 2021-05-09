Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

