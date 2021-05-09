Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $489.18 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.