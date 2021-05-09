Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.64 Million in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.