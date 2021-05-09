Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.77 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

