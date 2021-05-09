Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

