Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,115 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

