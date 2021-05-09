Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

