Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,112 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Luminex worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luminex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

