Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

