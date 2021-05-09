Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,971 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 177.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of NTRA opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.