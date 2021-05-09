Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,080 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

