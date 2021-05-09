Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,351 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

