Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,911 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Truist increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

