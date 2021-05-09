Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

