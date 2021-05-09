Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.52 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $103.65 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

