Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

