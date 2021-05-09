Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EXP opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $147.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $850,496.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,115 shares of company stock worth $9,878,827 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

