EasyFi (EASY) Hits Market Cap of $27.63 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $10.94 or 0.00018807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $3.74 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

