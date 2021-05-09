eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $12.86 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 72% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $10,178.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.00629805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

