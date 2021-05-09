Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.