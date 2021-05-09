Einsteinium Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $97.18 million and $38,590.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00673327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,636,764 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

