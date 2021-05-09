Electrify.Asia Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $156,236.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

