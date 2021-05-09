Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $987.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $233,257.96 and approximately $987.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.43 or 0.06691943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,676,800 coins and its circulating supply is 44,625,469 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.