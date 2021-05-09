Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Encore Wire worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 31.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

