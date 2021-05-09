Energi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $129.09 million and $2.99 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00323526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,787,389 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.