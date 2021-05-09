Enjin Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $175.10 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004174 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $175.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

