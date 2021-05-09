Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

