Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

