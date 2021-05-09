EOS One Day Volume Reaches $6.89 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00017136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $9.39 billion and approximately $6.89 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,403,506 coins and its circulating supply is 953,236,428 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.