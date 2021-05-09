EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $295,437.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.