Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Tops $0.75

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 476.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $8.38 million and $18,438.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,108,336 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

