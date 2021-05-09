Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

