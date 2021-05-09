Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

