ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Hits $768,787.59

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. ESBC has a total market cap of $768,787.59 and $73,836.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,719,620 coins and its circulating supply is 27,440,286 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

