Essentia (ESS) Price Up 55.2% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $547,401.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

