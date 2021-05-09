Essex Savings Bank Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

