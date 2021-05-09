Ethbox Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethbox coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $424,696.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

