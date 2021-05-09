Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 87.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $99,443.78 and approximately $125,378.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 87.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

