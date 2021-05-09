Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $349,974.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.19 or 0.06836969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00210588 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,798,606 coins and its circulating supply is 181,769,193 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.