Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $13.62 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 157.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $117.12 or 0.00203774 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $13.62 billion and approximately $15.00 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.68 or 0.06772829 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

