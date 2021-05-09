Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 59% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $274,395.96 and $16,963.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

