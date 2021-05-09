Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 77% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

