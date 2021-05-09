Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00008012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $15.74 million and $2.17 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

