Everex (EVX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Everex has a market cap of $26.66 million and $1.27 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

