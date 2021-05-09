Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 497,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.69.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.