Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

