Exane Derivatives Acquires 250,551 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 133,984.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,551 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

