Exane Derivatives Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF comprises 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exane Derivatives owned about 1.72% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

