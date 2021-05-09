Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.