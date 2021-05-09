Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBS stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.